Zoe Ball Shares Touching Message For Janette Manrara After It Takes Two Announcement

Janette wrote back a short while later: “Awwwww!!! Zoe! Having your support means the absolute WORLD to me! I hope to make you proud! Love you so much!” The Cuban-American dancer has been with Strictly since 2013, and had originally been announced as one of the professionals taking part in the show later this year. However, it’s since been confirmed that she won’t be competing on Strictly while she’s presenting It Takes Two.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Janette Manrara

Janette said: “It’s a dream come true to become part of the It Takes Two team! “Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Zoe Ball