Zoe Ball Shares Touching Message For Janette Manrara After It Takes Two Announcement

Zoe Ball has shared a heartfelt message for Janette Manrara, following the news the professional dancer would be taking over at the helm of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.
After 10 years at It Takes Two, Zoe announced last month that she was leaving, with Janette revealing on Thursday evening that she’d be co-hosting this year’s series with Rylan Clark-Neal.
The Radio 2 breakfast host then posted a clip of Janette dancing on her Instagram page, along with a message celebrating the news.
“Squeals of delight at the news the singular sensation, Latin sensation [Janette Manrara] will join [Rylan] as host on It Takes Two,” Zoe wrote. “Gonna smash it gorgeous lady love. Love you.”
Janette wrote back a short while later: “Awwwww!!! Zoe! Having your support means the absolute WORLD to me! I hope to make you proud! Love you so much!”
The Cuban-American dancer has been with Strictly since 2013, and had originally been announced as one of the professionals taking part in the show later this year.
However, it’s since been confirmed that she won’t be competing on Strictly while she’s presenting It Takes Two.
Janette said: “It’s a dream come true to become part of the It Takes Two team!
“Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.”
“I will miss dancing on that iconic dancefloor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!” she added.
Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to our screens in the autumn for a full 13-week run, after last year’s series had to be cut short as part of measures introduced because of the pandemic.