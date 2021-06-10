Janette Manrara has announced she’s stepping down as a Strictly Come Dancing professional, after landing a new presenting job with the show. The Cuban-American dancer has been with Strictly since 2013, and had originally been announced as one of the professionals taking part in the show later this year. However, she’ll instead be hosting spin-off show It Takes Two, taking over from departing presenter Zoe Ball, who announced last month she was leaving after 10 years.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Janette at the Strictly red carpet launch in 2019

Janette announced the news on Thursday’s edition of The One Show, revealing: “It’s a dream come true to become part of the It Takes Two team! Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.” She added: “I will miss dancing on that iconic dancefloor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!” Janette will be joining current It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark-Neal – who first began co-hosting with Zoe in 2019 – on this year’s series.

Lia Toby - PA Images via Getty Images Zoe Ball will not be returning to It Takes Two after 10 years with the spin-off show