Kevin Clifton Reveals The Surprising Strictly Come Dancing Rule In Place During The Live Shows

Kevin Clifton has revealed Strictly Come Dancing couples are banned from running through their routines at the last minute during the live shows. The former professional dancer explained that celebrity contestants and their professional partners are only allowed to rehearse on the night up until two dances before their live performance. He made the revelation during an appearance on his former Strictly co-stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara’s podcast Twist and Shout.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Kevin Clifton

The trio were discussing how things had changed behind the scenes of the show in 2020, when a number of changes were introduced to adhere to Covid protocols. Kevin said (via the Daily Express): “I don’t know if it’s still a thing but, there used to be that rule where you were allowed to go and practise two numbers before your number. “Like, you’re allowed to go backstage and have a little run through with your partner. “The rest of the time you’ve got to stay in the area, Claudia’s [Winkleman] area to cheer on and make noise.” He also joked that former pro dancer Pasha Kovalev was “never worried about those rules” adding that he might have struggled on last year’s series with all of the restrictions. Kevin joined Strictly in 2013, and during his time with the BBC ballroom competition, performed with stars like Susanna Reid, Louise Redknapp, Anneka Rice and eventual winner (not to mention his future girlfriend) Stacey Dooley.