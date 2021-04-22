Stacey Dooley Explains Why Marriage Isn't On The Cards For Her And Kevin Clifton

They’re one of the most popular couples to ever come out of Strictly Come Dancing, but don’t expect to hear wedding bells for Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton any time soon.

The documentary maker has said she doesn’t see her and the ballroom dancing tying the knot.

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019, after lifting the Glitterball trophy together on the previous year’s Strictly, but speaking on her W show Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Stacey said: “I don’t think I want to get married.

“I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married.”