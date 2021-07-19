Strictly Come Dancing has introduced four brand new professionals, ahead of this year’s series.

Among the new additions is Jowita Przystal, the winner of Simon Cowell’s short-lived BBC dance competition The Greatest Dancer, and Kai Widdrington, who previously competed on Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly’s Irish equivalent, Dancing With The Stars.

Jowita said that joining Strictly was her “biggest dream come true”, saying: “No words can describe how I feel right now. I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family.

“I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”