Strictly Come Dancing has introduced four brand new professionals, ahead of this year’s series.
Among the new additions is Jowita Przystal, the winner of Simon Cowell’s short-lived BBC dance competition The Greatest Dancer, and Kai Widdrington, who previously competed on Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly’s Irish equivalent, Dancing With The Stars.
Jowita said that joining Strictly was her “biggest dream come true”, saying: “No words can describe how I feel right now. I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family.
“I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”
Also joining the Strictly family will be South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard and Nikita Kuzmin, who previously danced on Germany’s Let’s Dance, where Motsi Mabuse is also a judge.
Cameron said of his new role: “Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands.
“I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!”
Prior to the announcement of the new awesome foursome, the Strictly Come Dancing team was down two professionals in the lead-up to the hit show’s return to our screens.
Long-serving pro Anton Du Beke is finally making the move to the judging panel, where he’ll be filling in for Bruno Tonioli, while Janette Manrara has been revealed as the new host of spin-off show It Takes Two.
Strictly will return to our screens in the autumn for a full series, after last year’s abridged run due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The celebrity cast is yet to be revealed, but footballer Peter Crouch, presenter Emma Willis and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn are among those rumoured to be involved.