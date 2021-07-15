Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima has admitted his father was once asked by producers to move away from the front row during the recording of a live show.

Speaking to Metro, Graziano said that during his early years performing on Strictly, his dad came to London to watch him dance, only to be asked to move further back in the audience.

Why? Well, because he couldn’t stop crying tears of joy at the sight of his son on the dance floor.

Graziano explained: “It was when I joined Strictly and they were in the first row, and one of the people who works on the show said, ‘I’m so sorry, we need to move him back a bit because he cannot stop crying’.”