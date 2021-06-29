Janette Manrara Opens Up About 'Hardest Goodbye' Of Stepping Down As Strictly Pro For New Role

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Janette Manrara

Asked about her new role during an interview on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show on Tuesday, Janette said: “I’m so excited, I’ve been a fan of Zoe Ball and It Takes Two since I joined Strictly nine years ago now. “I remember walking into the studio and thinking ‘This is the best job in the world, you get to sit down and talk about dancing. I would love to do that some day’. So the day has come and I’m honestly so honoured and so excited.”

"I'm so excited... I remember walking into the studio and thinking this is the best job in the world"@JManrara says she's wanted to present 'It Takes Two' since her first day on the Strictly Come Dancing show - but found it hard to say bye to her dancing co-stars.#JeremyVinepic.twitter.com/zPUpNpJVdF — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) June 29, 2021

However, Janette’s excitement for her new role doesn’t mean she isn’t going to miss appearing with her former colleagues when Strictly begins again in the autumn. “Unfortunately once you say goodbye to that legendary dance floor, you’ve said goodbye to the dance floor. “I’ve said that it was the easiest yes to say ‘yes’ to doing It Takes Two but the hardest goodbye, the thought of having to say goodbye to the Strictly floor.”

