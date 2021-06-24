BBC/Getty Oti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Graziano Di Prima

Following the official announcement of Anton’s new role after 17 years as a pro dancer, Oti posted on Instagram: “He made it! JUDGE @mrantondubeke super proud of you Anton and so happy! “Feels like positivity is in the air – everyone gets what they’ve wanted and hoped for for years and it’s a beautiful sight to see with the @bbcstrictly first @jmanrara now @mrantondubeke nothing but joy and pride for both of you we will miss you Anton in rehearsals- you were my first ever strictly professional partner but it will be better to see you doing what you love #strictly.” Strictly host Tess Daly commented on Oti’s post: “You beauty Anton!”

Johannes tweeted: “This is amazing news!!! my oh my we’ll miss our @BrunoTonioli.”

Graziano posted on Instagram: Youuu Made it!! New Judge on @bbcstrictly!!

So proud of you!! The one and only @mrantondubeke.”

Janette Manrara, who has quit her role as a pro dancer on Strictly to replace Zoe Ball as the new host of spin-off It Takes Two, wrote: “Yes yes yes!!!!! What wonderful news!! CONGRATULATIONS @mrantondubeke on becoming our new judge on @bbcstrictly “So many amazing years on the dance floor, and now a truly deserved spot on that infamous desk! Just so ‘chuffed’ for you!!! Love you to bits and cannot wait to see you in action.”

Her husband Aljaž posted a video of him and Anton and wrote: “Yes Yes Yes! Massive congratulations to @mrantondubeke for becoming a new judge on @bbcstrictly. “First I am beyond happy for you! But than I am gonna miss rehearsals with you more than u know. Every day something that we would be laughing to or at. U’ve been such a role model of mine since I came to UK and I am proud to call u a friend. “Already last season for a couple of weeks u showed how incredible u will be as a judge and now to get to be judged by u every week it is a privilege and bliss. “Ps. Every single dance of yours on Strictly I would score a 10. At least 9….. Food for thought.”