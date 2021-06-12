Shirley Ballas 'Couldn't Remember Her Own Name' After Contracting Coronavirus

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has shared the severity of her Covid-19 experience, after contracting coronavirus earlier this year.

Shirley and her partner Danny Taylor tested positive for Covid around three months ago, with the award-winning dancer saying she was left bed-ridden when she was at her most ill.

“Although I didn’t have to go to hospital, I was in bed for two weeks and I didn’t know my own name. It was scary for a while,” she told The Sun.

“I couldn’t get my act together, and that is not like me. I’m usually up at seven in the morning, going here and there. So it was quite an experience and it has left that tiring effect.”