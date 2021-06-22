Joe Wicks Reveals The (Unhealthy) Reason He Won’t Do Strictly Come Dancing

In a new interview with Radio Times, Joe explained that he’d need to “steaming” in order to take to the floor.

And the Body Coach’s reason for “definitely not” ever appearing isn’t exactly the healthiest of excuses.

Joe Wicks has shut down the rumours he will be appearing on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – or any future series of the BBC dance show.

“Publicly dancing on a dance floor, out there and exposed on my own, is my worst fear,” he explains.

“I can only ever really have a dance when I’ve had a drink, so to do Strictly I’d have to be steaming.”

And don’t expect to see Joe on any other non-dancing reality shows either – even though he’s been offered pretty much all of them, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! And Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“To be honest, I just love being at home with my kids too much,” he says. “Being away for three weeks at a time, I wouldn’t enjoy that experience because I’d be missing them.”

Read the full interview with Joe in this week’s Radio Times, out now. www.radiotimes.com