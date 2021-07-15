Craig Revel Horwood Says He Can't Wait For The Return Of The 'Strictly Curse'

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has admitted he is looking forward to the return of the so-called “Strictly curse” this year.

During its 17 years on the air, the BBC ballroom show has repeatedly been at the centre of headlines about blossoming romances between celebrity contestants and their professional partners.

However, because many of these stars were already in relationships – or even marriages – before signing up, the media regularly refers to the “Strictly curse”.

Speaking to The Mirror, Craig said he always “looks forward” to seeing stars of the show getting together romantically, and said last year’s Covid restrictions “put a dampener” on the “curse”.