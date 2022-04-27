Alan Carr has insisted he will always be friends with ex-husband Paul Drayton as he reflected on their divorce during an interview on Lorraine.
The comedian announced that he and Paul had split after three years of marriage and nearly 14 years together in January.
Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday, Alan said that going on his latest stand-up tour had been like “therapy” to him following their divorce.
Joking that he and Paul had been together for “207 years” in “gay years”, he said: “I wrote the tour and then our marriage broke down during Covid, because it was so stressful and everything.
“Then I was going onstage, and I was just like ‘this doesn’t make sense’.”
He continued: “So we’re divorced now. He’s excited about the future, I’m excited about the future, but we’ll still always be friends because we’ve been through so much.”
He said his latest comedy material on his Regional Trinket tour is “from the heart”, adding: “It’s quite emotional, uplifting and it was actually my therapy really.”
Alan and Paul tied the knot in 2018, in a ceremony planned and officiated by their mutual friend Adele.
In a statement announcing their split, a representative said: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”
Just days later, Paul was jailed after pleading guilty to drink-driving, having reversed a 4×4 into a police car while four times over the limit.
He was released after two “harrowing” nights in custody following a successful appeal against the ruling, with a judge telling him that he should be given the opportunity to turn his life around.
In a later update, Paul said it had been “an exceptionally challenging time” and was going back to his rehabilitation centre to “keep my journey and progress moving forward”.
