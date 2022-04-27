In a statement announcing their split, a representative said: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Just days later, Paul was jailed after pleading guilty to drink-driving, having reversed a 4×4 into a police car while four times over the limit.

He was released after two “harrowing” nights in custody following a successful appeal against the ruling, with a judge telling him that he should be given the opportunity to turn his life around.

In a later update, Paul said it had been “an exceptionally challenging time” and was going back to his rehabilitation centre to “keep my journey and progress moving forward”.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.