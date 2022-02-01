Alan Carr’s Estranged Husband Paul Drayton Speaks Of ‘Exceptionally Challenging Time’ After Prison Release

The 50-year-old was jailed last week after pleading guilty to drink-driving, having reversed a 4×4 into a police car while four times over the limit.

Alan Carr's husband Paul Drayton arrives at Brighton and Hove Magistrates Court for sentencing. He has pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit after drunkenly reversing into a police car. Picture date: Wednesday January 26, 2022. Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images

He was released after two “harrowing” nights in custody following a successful appeal against the ruling, with a judge telling him that he should be given the opportunity to turn his life around.

She told him he would now receive a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

On Monday, Paul thanked his supporters after what he described as “an exceptionally challenging time”.

“Thank you for all the love, and kindness you have shown me over the last few weeks,” he wrote on Instagram.

“As you can imagine, this has been an exceptionally challenging time, but I am so grateful for the support and care I’ve received.

“I take full accountability for my actions, but I am so thankful for the opportunity to truly get better and to start my new chapter with strength and determination.

“I am now going back to my rehabilitation centre to keep my journey and progress moving forward and will be stepping away from social media during this time.

“Thank you all again. The next chapter is going to be the brightest. Keep smiling lovelies.”

Paul and Alan Carr announced they planned to divorce last week. David M. Benett via Getty Images

His original sentencing came just five days after he and comedian Alan announced they planned to divorce.

The pair had been together for 13 years, and married for three.

In a statement, a representative said: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”