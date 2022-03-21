Alan Carr Cracks Gag About Divorce Following Split From Husband Paul Drayton

Alan Carr and Paul Drayton David M. Benett via Getty Images

Alan Carr managed to crack a joke about his divorce during a recent podcast, following his split from husband Paul Drayton.

The comedian announced back in January that they planned to divorce after three years of marriage and 13 years as a couple.

As Alan welcomed Body Coach Joe Wicks onto his podcast Life’s A Beach, the Chatty Man star revealed that he’d hired a personal trainer following his split from Paul to get what he called “a revenge body”.

Alan quipped: “I have just gone through a divorce so I told the trainer I want a revenge body. But I think he thought I said I wanted a blancmange body.”

Joe had some words of encouragement for Alan, telling him to consider the “mental health benefits” of exercise, adding: “If you wake up with energy, you’ve got the time to exercise, you’ll want to do it for your mind to feel less stress, especially when you are going through something emotional.”

Alan and Paul tied the knot in 2018, in a ceremony planned and officiated by their mutual friend Adele.

In a statement announcing their split, a representative said earlier this year: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Just days later, Paul was jailed after pleading guilty to drink-driving, having reversed a 4×4 into a police car while four times over the limit.

He was released after two “harrowing” nights in custody following a successful appeal against the ruling, with a judge telling him that he should be given the opportunity to turn his life around.

In a later update, Paul said it had been “an exceptionally challenging time” and was going back to his rehabilitation centre to “keep my journey and progress moving forward”.