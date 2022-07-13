Alan Carr Updates Fans On Condition After Falling To Floor In Pain During Recent Comedy Show

Alan Carr on stage Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Alan Carr has updated fans on his condition after revealing he’d suffered a leg injury during a recent comedy show.

Over the weekend, the Drag Race UK judge was performing in Glasgow when he suddenly fell to the floor in severe pain.

He later explained on Instagram: “There’s a bit in my routine where I pretend to be Jason Statham and I high-kicked and then I got the worst cramp ever.

“Oh my god, it was shooting pains and I was rolling around on the floor, and people thought it was part of the act.”

On Tuesday night, Alan shared a second post about his condition, after revealing that “people keep asking (sweetly) if I’m OK”.

“Just so you know my torn calf is on the mend,” he said, alongside a picture of himself using a crutch on stage. “It’s still sore and I’m still limping but it could have been a lot worse. Phew!

“Thanks for all your lovely comments and kind wishes – it really cheered me up.”

Alan is currently on a break from touring with what he’s described as his most personal show ever, following his split from his husband of three years Paul Drayton last year.

“I wrote it before Covid,” he told STV last month. “We had a week to go and it was all written and done. It was about me getting married and Adele getting ordained especially to marry me and Paul.