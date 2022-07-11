Alan Carr Speaks Out After Falling To Floor In Severe Pain During Comedy Performance

Alan Carr on stage during last year's Royal Variety Performance ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

Alan Carr has reassured his fans he’s doing well after an on-stage incident during a recent comedy show.

On Sunday night, Alan was performing a show in Glasgow, during which he fell to the floor in pain.

While many in attendance thought the incident was actually part of the routine, the former Chatty Man host has revealed he ended his routine using crutches.

Advertisement

That night, he posted a picture of himself icing his leg using frozen peas, joking: “If you came to the gig tonight you’ll know.”

After receiving messages from concerned followers, Alan later clarified what had gone on, revealing he suffered “shooting pains” when he performed a kick during a part of the show in which he imitates Jason Statham.

Alan sparked concern after posting a picture icing his leg after the show Instagram

“There’s a bit in my routine where I pretend to be Jason Statham and I high-kicked and then I got the worst cramp ever,” he explained. “Oh my god, it was shooting pains and I was rolling around on the floor, and people thought it was part of the act.”

Advertisement

With a laugh, Alan continued: “And then my lovely tour manager poked this crutch through the curtains and I had to perform [with crutches]…

“I think I’ve torn it but hopefully I’ll have a bit of rest. Sorry, I put a very dramatic picture of me with some peas but I’m fine! I just felt silly rolling around on the floor. I’ve never known pain like it!”

“Anyway, I’ll soldier on as I always do,” he added, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Alan is currently touring with what he’s described as his most personal show ever, following his split from his husband of three years Paul Drayton last year.

“I wrote it before Covid,” he told STV last month. “We had a week to go and it was all written and done. It was about me getting married and Adele getting ordained especially to marry me and Paul.

Advertisement