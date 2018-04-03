Adele has proved that when she commits to something, she really commits, sharing a snap from Alan Carr’s wedding to long-term partner Paul Drayton earlier this year, where she served as the minister.

As revealed by the ‘Chatty Man’ host earlier this week, Adele not only opened up her home to provide a venue for his wedding, as well as singing as Alan and Paul enjoyed their first dance, she also had herself ordained so she could perform the ceremony.

Having kept schtum about her role in the ceremony since January, she has now posted a photo from the event on her Instagram page, after Alan spilled the beans during an appearance on ‘This Morning’.

Alongside a photo of herself in OTT religious vestments, Adele wrote: “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January.”