Adele has proved that when she commits to something, she really commits, sharing a snap from Alan Carr’s wedding to long-term partner Paul Drayton earlier this year, where she served as the minister.
As revealed by the ‘Chatty Man’ host earlier this week, Adele not only opened up her home to provide a venue for his wedding, as well as singing as Alan and Paul enjoyed their first dance, she also had herself ordained so she could perform the ceremony.
Having kept schtum about her role in the ceremony since January, she has now posted a photo from the event on her Instagram page, after Alan spilled the beans during an appearance on ‘This Morning’.
Alongside a photo of herself in OTT religious vestments, Adele wrote: “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January.”
She also joked: “You know me, any excuse to dress up.”
Speaking about the ceremony on Tuesday (3 April), Alan revealed: “She’s the loveliest person going. What you see is what you get. Simon, her lovely partner [too]. It was lovely.
“I just want to tell everyone. She won’t say because she’s so private. Flowers, three-course meal, she just planned it all. It was the best day of our life.”
Alan and Adele have been friends for years, having previously met at the Brit Awards, with her appearance on his talk show, ‘Chatty Man’, providing the show with one of its most memorable episodes ever.
Paul proposed to Alan while they were enjoying some time off in Lombok in 2016, though he later confessed he almost ate the engagement ring, which had been hidden in a dessert.
He told The Sun: “I was like, ‘‘Oh my God, a filling’s come out, just my luck on holiday’. I pull it out and it’s this ring and then the man on the organ starts singing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’
“Then the chef, all the staff came out and the manager and sang ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’, but they didn’t know the next lyric, so they just sang, ‘Can you feel the love tonight? Can you feel the love tonight?’
“So it was my idea of hell, but of course I said yes. My life is a roller coaster, like Ronan Keating says. It’s really nice.”