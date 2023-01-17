Madonna Announces Greatest Hits Tour With Outrageous Star-Studded Game Of Truth Or Dare

Things take an outrageous turn in Madonna's announcement video for The Celebration Tour YouTube/Madonna

Madonna has announced she’ll be hitting the road this year on her first ever greatest hits tour.

To commemorate 40 years in the music industry, the pop icon confirmed The Celebration Tour, which will see her performing hits from throughout her decades-spanning career.

But Madonna being Madonna, she wasn’t going to be happy just announcing the tour with a straightforward press release or Instagram post.

No, instead she roped in some of her famous mates to share the news via an outrageous game of truth or dare.

Paying homage to her game-changing documentary In Bed With Madonna (which was titled Truth Or Dare outside of the UK), the Like A Prayer singer is seen sitting around a table with celebrities like Amy Schumer, Jack Black and Lil Wayne.

Also taking part in the game are comedian Meg Stalter and Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen, the latter of whom will also serve as Madonna’s support act.

In the video, Madonna kicks things off as she means to go on, inviting Amy Schumer to show everyone how “you lick your husband’s asshole”... before correcting herself with the more family-friendly “butthole’.

While Amy declines, others are more happy to take the group up on their dares, with DJ and producer Diplo submerging his testicles in his drink before downing it in one, and Madonna more than happy to “tongue kiss Jack Black right now” in front of everyone.

Madonna and Jack Black share a snog as she announces her 2023 world tour YouTube/Madonna

After the Queen of Pop and a few of her pals recreate an iconic shot from Madonna’s Sex Book, Amy Schumer then declares: “Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherfucking hits.”

“Four decades? As in 40 years? As in all those songs?” Madonna asks, to which the comic responds: “Fuck yeah.”

“Fuck yeah,” the Grammy winner then responds, to cheers from her famous friends.

Madonna celebrating her new tour with some famous friends YouTube/Madonna

Madonna will kick off her jaunt in America in July, before hitting the UK and the rest of Europe in the autumn.

The European leg of the Celebration tour will begin at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 14 October.

Announcing the tour, Madonna said: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”