The MTV Video Music Awards are never short on wild moments.

And this year, the awards show gave pop culture fans a well-deserved dose of glitz and glamour as it rolls out the pink carpet for emcee and performer Nicki Minaj at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday night.

Taylor Swift, fresh from her blockbuster Eras Tour, started things off with a bang winning Best Pop before taking home eight more trophies, including Video of the Year, where she faced off Doja Cat; Miley Cyrus; Olivia Rodrigo; Sam Smith and Kim Petras; SZA; and hostess Nicki.

Shakira set the stage on fire with a bilingual, 10-minute medley in honour of her Video Vanguard Award. Later in the show, Diddy played a list of his greatest hits before accepting the Global Icon Award.

This year’s VMAs offered a rare red carpet opportunity for celebrities, who have seen Hollywood events screech to a halt amid the dual strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Here’s the full list of nominees, with winners in bold...

Video of the Year

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Artist of the Year

Winner: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Song of the Year

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Best New Artist

Winner: Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records

GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records

Kaliii - Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma - Double P Records

PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

Push Performance of the Year

Winner: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

Best Collaboration

Winner: KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Best Pop

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records

Best Hip-Hop

Winner: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Best R&B

Winner: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution

Best Alternative

Winner: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

Blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen

Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord

Best Rock

Winner: Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records

Best Latin

Winner: Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ” – Columbia Records

Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

Winner: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

SEVENTEEN – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Best Afrobeats

Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

Video for Good

Winner: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin

Best Direction

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift

Doja Cat - “Attention” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer

Best Cinematography

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament

Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Best Choreography

Winner: BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Best Art Direction

Winner: Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Best Editing

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert