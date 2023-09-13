Only Murders Star Selena Gomez Looks Killer In Lacy Red Dress At The VMAs

Selena Gomez at the 2023 VMAs Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

The singer and actor showed up for the ceremony in a gorgeous red dress with beaded flowers.

She dropped a sneak preview to her followers on social media, ahead of the event:

Selena Gomez getting ready for the 2023 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/olclm941C9 — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) September 12, 2023

The dress, and Selena, of course, looked beautiful in other photos as well.

Selena Gomez is on her way to the #vmas listening to calm down remix❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y2Ug7kyYNs — ana (@withluvselena) September 12, 2023

Cosmopolitan noted that Selena’s appearance came as a bit of a surprise since she didn’t RSVP for this year’s event.

However, she has a good reason to be at the VMAs since she and Rema were nominated in four categories ― including Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Afrobeats song for their hit Calm Down, the latter of which they won.

This is the first time since 2015 that Selena has attended the VMAs.

In 2015, she attended the awards after her collaboration with A$AP Rocky, Good For You” was nominated for Song of the Summer.