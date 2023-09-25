Taylor Swift Has Just Been Seen With Travis Kelce For The First Time And Fans Have A Lot To Say

The Taylor Swift fan community is abuzz once again after she was spotted with rumoured new beau Travis Kelce for the first time.
Back in July, the two stars were first linked in the press when the American football player admitted he’d hoped to give the Grammy winner a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she performed at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, the home stadium of his team the Kansas City Chiefs .
Since then, the rumour mill has been in overdrive about the two, and on Sunday, she was spotted in the stands at one of his games.
Footage from the event showed Taylor watching the game in a suite with Travis’ mum Donna Kelce, and having a big reaction when the NFL player scored a touchdown (no, we don’t really know what that means either, but we’ve heard American football mentioned in enough US sitcoms to know it’s a good thing).
As if that wasn’t enough, footage shared online by sports journalist Jarrett Payton showed them leaving the stadium together, marking the first time the rumoured couple have ever been seen with one another.
“Talk about being at the right place at the right time!” Jarrett joked after posting a four-second clip of the famous duo on X (formerly known as Twitter).
And as you might expect from a fan community as devoted as the Swifties, people on social media had a big reaction to actually seeing Taylor and Travis together after weeks of rumours…
HuffPost UK has contacted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s representatives for comment.