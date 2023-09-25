Taylor Swift Has Just Been Seen With Travis Kelce For The First Time And Fans Have A Lot To Say

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Allen/ K Schaben/Cooper Neill/Getty

The Taylor Swift fan community is abuzz once again after she was spotted with rumoured new beau Travis Kelce for the first time.

Back in July, the two stars were first linked in the press when the American football player admitted he’d hoped to give the Grammy winner a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she performed at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, the home stadium of his team the Kansas City Chiefs .

Since then, the rumour mill has been in overdrive about the two, and on Sunday, she was spotted in the stands at one of his games.

Footage from the event showed Taylor watching the game in a suite with Travis’ mum Donna Kelce, and having a big reaction when the NFL player scored a touchdown (no, we don’t really know what that means either, but we’ve heard American football mentioned in enough US sitcoms to know it’s a good thing).

Taylor Swift attends the Chiefs-Bears football game. pic.twitter.com/zD7u1EYnkF — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce chatting at the Chiefs game.



pic.twitter.com/tnp3xdYb5Q — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce's TD 😍 pic.twitter.com/SlNAAk4e6P — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

taylor getting more coverage on sports socials than the actual football game https://t.co/11eZm7qlG5 — nina | TO🏼 (@happynfulfilled) September 24, 2023

taylor swift screaming “lets fucking go” at a football game, shes just like me pic.twitter.com/WQhqSf7BNW — lex (@alexarumberg) September 24, 2023

The chest bump, the head and hair shake. I stan football game era Taylor pic.twitter.com/TQx2OE5atJ — Cassy & Kayleigh - Indy N3 (@_SwiftieSisters) September 24, 2023

As if that wasn’t enough, footage shared online by sports journalist Jarrett Payton showed them leaving the stadium together, marking the first time the rumoured couple have ever been seen with one another.

“Talk about being at the right place at the right time!” Jarrett joked after posting a four-second clip of the famous duo on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

And as you might expect from a fan community as devoted as the Swifties, people on social media had a big reaction to actually seeing Taylor and Travis together after weeks of rumours…

Wait Taylor S w Travis K? Ok ngl that’s a cute couple🤭 I’m here for it — titi¹³ ☽ ᴸᶦᵏᵉ ᶜʳᵃᶻʸ🪞 (@dior_miimi) September 24, 2023

Sitting next to momma Kelce… Taylor & Travis: new fave celeb couple omg 😭 https://t.co/ET5AN3NM1s — Emma Olson (@Eno1331) September 24, 2023

travis & taylor new it couple like i’m sorry! pic.twitter.com/0cKKH524fr — just love mar (@usedtosab) September 24, 2023

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS LEAVING TOGETHER😭 pic.twitter.com/dc2sZJ0uK0 — Ron (@midnightstrack2) September 25, 2023

omg so taylor and travis are a real thing? — sal (@saltoowell) September 25, 2023

he wants to hold her hand so bad it’s so cute i’m 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nF6ZeN2i7E — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) September 25, 2023

they look so good i’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/onUUvzv237 — sofia ౨ৎ follow limit (@youreinIcve) September 25, 2023

me liking every post i see if taylor and travis: pic.twitter.com/rObueF8Cfz — ava • IM ON FOLLOW LIMIT • (@hauntedbyblndie) September 25, 2023

me looking at all of the taylor and travis content



pic.twitter.com/FYgXMu5n2j — Daniela✨ SAW TAYLOR (taylor’s version) (@daylightxswift) September 25, 2023

smiling ear to ear giggling kicking my feet up in the air watching all of this taylor and travis stuff literally romcom in the making — julie (@Ioversantics) September 25, 2023

taylor and travis are truly down bad for each other😭 pic.twitter.com/EocyODSEvp — Ron (@midnightstrack2) September 25, 2023

taylor and travis have literally been seen together ONCE and all she does is radiate happiness I LOVE THAT SO MUCH FOR HER — Jane (@janesreputation) September 25, 2023

all of America is rooting for Taylor and Travis right now they are the royal couple idc — Jane (@notItalianfood) September 25, 2023

can you imagine taylor and travis at an award show together… the ENERGY they would bring ??? pic.twitter.com/KzAjfM9wTN — leah 🎠 (@iHrtAshe) September 25, 2023

queen has denied the Super Bowl like 3x maybe now she’ll do it 😩 — cay 𓆉 (@caravelvanfleet) September 24, 2023

“taylor swift & travis kelce” couple costumes are going to take over halloween this year aren’t they — amy from wisconsin (@amyy_claire) September 25, 2023

