Taylor Swift's Team Shuts Down Latest Speculation About Rumoured Ex Matty Healy

Taylor Swift Gotham via Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s representatives have shut down the latest reports about the singer and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Matty Healy.

Back in May, the two singers were romantically linked in the press for the first time, having been friends for a number of years prior to this.

Last week, The Sun reported the two had “reunited” – at least, in the musical sense, with Matty supposedly lending his voice to one of the tracks on Taylor’s upcoming re-release of her hit album 1989.

However, a spokesperson for Taylor was quick to dispel these claims.

“Neither Matty Healy nor [The] 1975 are on this album,” a rep for Taylor confirmed to Billboard.

Matty on stage at Leeds Festival last month Matthew Baker via Getty Images

The Shake It Off singer’s Grammy-winning album 1989 is the fourth in her collection to be given the “Taylor’s Version” treatment, as she continues to re-record her first six albums following a very public dispute over the ownership of her masters.

Originally released in 2014, the album spawned a string of hit singles including Shake It Off, Blank Space, Style and Wildest Dreams, and went on to scoop the coveted Album Of The Year title at the Grammys, which marked her second of three wins in this category.

She previously teased that 1989 was her favourite album to re-record as the five new additions to the tracklist are “so insane”.

“I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!” she added of the “from the vault” tracks.

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

Following her rumoured split from Matty Healy, Taylor has been linked to American footballer Travis Kelce, following an unconfirmed report in The Messenger.

