Olivia Rodrigo NBC via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has cleared up speculation about a supposed feud between herself and Taylor Swift once and for all.

When she first debuted on the scene with her breakthrough hit Drivers Licence in 2021, Olivia made no secret of the fact that the Shake It Off singer was among her biggest inspirations, with the two stars expressing admiration for one another in the media.

However, when the chart-topping star released Vampire earlier this year, many fans suggested that the track’s less-than-flattering lyrics may not be about a love interest, but Taylor.

This speculation was fuelled by the fact that Olivia retroactively added Taylor and her collaborators to the writing credits on the song Deja Vu, due to similarities between the track and Taylor’s own Cruel Summer.

However, during a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Good 4 U star put the rumours to bed once and for all.

“I don’t beef with anyone,” she insisted. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever.”

Taylor Swift Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Olivia added: “There’s nothing to say…There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

Asked by the magazine about the drama around co-writing credits on Deja Vu and other tracks from her debut album Sour, Olivia explained: “It’s not something that I was super involved with. It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn’t be the best person to ask.”

Last week, Olivia addressed the supposed beef for the first time, expressing her “surprise” that people thought Vampire could be about her fellow musician.

“I never want to say who any of my songs are about,” she claimed. “I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t.”

She concluded: “I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing. I was very surprised when people thought that.”