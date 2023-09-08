Three Years After WAP, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion's New Video Is Just As Defiant And Fun-Filled

Cardi B in the opening scenes of her new music video Vevo

Three years after getting their world talking and pissing off all the right people with their chart-topping hit WAP, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up for a second time.

On Friday morning, the duo unveiled the hyper-colourful music video for their new single Bongos, and it’s every bit as defiant and fun-filled as their previous effort.

Advertisement

Cardi kicks off the video by rapping in her own private oasis in a swimsuit and feathered headpiece, while surrounded by male dancers in brightly-coloured Speedos.

As the clip progresses, she’s seen twerking on a fridge and performing choreography on a beach, before Megan joins in the fun, rapping on a diving board and striking some ambitious poses with the Bodak Yellow rapper.

Cardi B reunites with Megan Thee Stallion in the Bongos music video Vevo

Well, it's certainly one way to keep cool Vevo

Advertisement

The video ends with Cardi perforoming in some of the most towering platform heels we’ve ever seen, while another shot shows her and Megan with their legs entangled, in scenes reminiscent of their headline-grabbing Grammys performance from back in 2021.

Oh, and she also gives one backing dancer a shot of tequila straight from the bottle. Very generous of her.

Megan and Cardi pay homage to their Grammys performance in the Bongos video Vevo

Yes, they're fabulous shoes, but can you run for the bus in them? Vevo

The video ends with this shot of Cardi using her initiative to keep this model nice and cool Vevo

Advertisement

The Bongos video was helmed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, whose recent work includes Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Harry Styles’ As It Was, Doja Cat’s Attention and Sam Smith’s I’m Not Here To Make Friends.

Watch it for yourself below:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their first collaboration WAP in 2020.