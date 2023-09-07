The Rolling Stones outside the launch of their new album Hackney Diamonds Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have announced their musical comeback with their first album of original material in almost two decades.

Advertisement

What fans didn’t anticipate was that this announcement would coincide with the release of a new single, Angry, and its accompanying video.

At the beginning of the press event, host Jimmy Fallon teased that the Angry video featured an appearance from someone “really cool that you all know”, who turned out to be none other than Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria and The White Lotus fame.

The clip sees Sydney riding through Los Angeles in a convertible while lip syncing to Mick’s vocals on the rock track.

Advertisement

Asked by Jimmy how she reacted when she received the call about appearing in the Stones’ new video, she recalled: “Oh gosh, I mean, I freaked out, called my family and brought my mum.”

Revealing that the clip is the “biggest thing ever” in her career so far, the two-time Emmy nominee added: “I didn’t know [Angry] was going to be the first single, but I loved the song when I heard it, and it got stuck in my head.”

Sydney’s other on-screen roles include The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects and the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in which she played a member of Charles Manson’s so-called “family”.

Sydney Sweeney in Venice last week Franco Origlia via Getty Images

Elsewhere during the press conference, it was revealed that Lady Gaga features on Sweet Sound Of Heaven, another of the tracks on Hackney Diamonds, which frontman Mick Jagger said was inspired by gospel music.

Advertisement

Two songs also feature drumming from Rolling Stones OG Charlie Watts, which was recorded prior to his death in 2021.