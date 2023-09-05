Noel Gallagher Lifts The Lid On What Started His (Completely One-Sided) Beef With Adele

Noel Gallagher Gus Stewart via Getty Images

Professional mud-slinger and occasional singer Noel Gallagher has spoken out about a previous incident involving Adele which seemingly rubbed him up the wrong way.

It’s not unfair to say that in recent history, the former Oasis musician has become as well-known for his disparaging comments about fellow artists as he has his musical output.

The past few months alone have seen Noel taking aim at stars like Sam Smith, Matty Healy, Lewis Capaldi and Adele, whose work he described as “fucking awful” and compared unfavourably to “fucking Cilla Black” during a podcast interview.

“I find it and that whole thing offensive,” he told presenter Matt Morgan.

Adele Jim Dyson via Getty Images

During a follow-up interview with Matt, Noel was asked about his reputation for taking shots at his peers.

“I don’t think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything,” he insisted. “It’s always been a reaction to some fucking idiot having a go in the first place. You know me, I keep myself to myself.”

When the host pointed Adele had never said anything negative about him, Noel agreed, but said they were once at the same event, during which she “sent someone over to fucking ask, ‘Did I want to meet her?’”.

“That’s what riled me,” he added. “I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”

In fact, Noel’s public beef with the Easy On Me singer stretches back to 2015, when he claimed she made music “for fucking grannies”.