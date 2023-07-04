Adele Has A Very Adele Message For People Who Keep Throwing Things At Pop Stars On Stage

Adele performing on stage at Hyde Park last year Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

In light of the recent, bizarre trend of concert-goers throwing items on stage, Adele had some stern words for attendees at her latest Las Vegas gig.

While chucking things on stage (weirdly) isn’t new, the past two months appear to have seen an increase in incidents with country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini halting a gig after being hit by an unidentified object in June.

Lil Nas X then dodged a sex toy and laughed it off in Stockholm over the weekend but singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha wasn’t so lucky. She needed urgent medical attention and stitches after a phone was thrown at her during a New York concert last month.

As she took to the stage at Sin City’s Caesar’s Palace, I Drink Wine hitmaker Adele wasn’t taking any chances.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing [objects] onstage?” she asked the audience. “Have you seen it?”

In typical Adele fashion, she added: “I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.”

“Stop throwing things at the artist!” the Oscar winner concluded.

Adele isn’t the first star to speak out about the bizarre trend. After Bebe’s incident, singer turned Cats actor Jason Derulo told TMZ: “You don’t get anything from [throwing things].

“All you do is disrespect the artist. I’ve had it happen to me before as well.”

This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 29, 2023