Bebe Rexha Shares Graphic Photo Of Facial Injuries After Being Hit By Phone During Concert

Chart-topping singer Bebe Rexha has shared graphic photos of her facial injuries after being hit with a fan’s phone during a concert.

The I’m A Mess singer was performing in New York on Sunday night as part of her Best F’n Night Of My Life tour, when a phone was thrown from the crowd and hit her in the head.

Footage posted online of the incident showed Bebe dropping to her knees immediately after the phone hit her, before being guided off stage with her face covered.

On Monday, she shared an update on Instagram, in which she could be seen sporting a black eye, with stitches over her eyebrow.

“I’m good,” she wrote, referencing her number one hit of the same name.

The Independent has reported that a 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged following the phone-throwing incident.

According to an arraignment seen by the outlet, the man told police officers that he “was trying to see if [he] could hit her with the phone at the end of the show” because he thought “it would be funny”.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Last year, Bebe topped the UK singles chart for the first time with the David Guetta collaboration I’m Good (Blue).

The track went on to be nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at this year’s Grammys, as well as Best International Single at the Brit Awards.

Bebe’s other charting singles include the Louis Tomlinson duet Back To You, the G-Eazy collab Me, Myself And I and In The Name Of Love, which she recorded with dance producer Martin Garrix.