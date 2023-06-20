Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Weirdest' Part Of Ongoing Kim Cattrall Rift Reports

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted she finds it a little bizarre to be at the centre of reports of a feud between herself and Kim Cattrall when she’s never spoken “poorly” about her former Sex And The City co-star.

Rumours of a feud on the set of Sex And The City date right back to the early 2000s when the pioneering sitcom was still on the air.

In a new interview with the New Yorker, Sarah Jessica was asked about her former colleague’s absence from the first season of the reboot And Just Like That, reiterating that Kim had not been approached about the show after stating that she had no interest in playing Samantha Jones again.

“We felt like it had been made clear by her that this was not a character she wanted to revisit,” SJP explained.

She continued: “It’s the weirdest thing, to be told we’re in a catfight. I would never speak poorly about Kim. I just wouldn’t.”

Kim Catrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in the first Sex And The City film Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s since been revealed that Kim will be reprising her performance of Samantha once again – albeit in a brief cameo in the second season of And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica told the New Yorker that producer Michael Patrick King had “begged” her not to spill any beans about Kim’s cameo, although the Hocus Pocus star did disclose: “I am in the scene.”

Last year, Sarah Jessica shared that she found it “painful” to have her rift with Kim referred to as a “catfight” within the media.

The cast of Sex And The City pictured in 1999 Getty Images via Getty Images

“I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with, ever. There is not a fight going on,” she insisted.

“There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it.