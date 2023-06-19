Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence On Kim Catrrall's Return To Sex And The City Franchise

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall as Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Although SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all reprised their roles from the original series for its 2021 reboot, Kim notably did not, following a very public falling out with her co-star.

Advertisement

Within the show, Kim’s character Samantha’s absence was explained as being due to her moving abroad, after a rift developed between Carrie and the other girls.

Carrie and Samantha had an off-screen reconciliation in the season one finale of And Just Like That – and it has since been confirmed that Kim would appear in one episode of the new series, albeit in a very brief cameo.

Speaking ahead of the new season’s launch later this week, Sarah Jessica told the Daily Mail: “We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

Kim Catrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in the first Sex And The City film Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Her co-star Kristin also downplayed the idea that Kim’s cameo would give them “closure”.

“I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily, those are like, kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for,” she said.

“We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she’s a great character.”

Kristin also said she hoped fans wouldn’t get their hopes up too high about the extent of Kim’s cameo, adding: “I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought you know, here is, you know, our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her… and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that’s what we wanted.

“And then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

Kristin Davis Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Advertisement

While Kim has hit out at SJP publicly on a number of occasions, the Divorce star has remained somewhat more neutral when discussing the matter.

After one fan commented on her Instagram suggesting Kim was sitting out the reunion because the pair “dislike” each other, she replied: “I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would.

“Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

The first season of And Just Like That is now available to watch in full on Now. Season two begins on Thursday 22 June.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.