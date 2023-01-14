And Just Like That... has teased the return of classic Sex And The City character Aiden Shaw ahead of the upcoming second series, and fans already have some strong feelings.

It was previously reported that actor John Corbett would be reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s ex in the SATC reboot, the first series of which hit screens last year.

A photo of him back on set has now been revealed, seemingly hinting at a romantic reunion for Carrie and Aiden.

The snap sees the two characters walking down a New York street hand in hand.

“Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the post’s caption read.

Aiden became a love interest for Carrie after first appearing in season three of Sex And The City, which originally aired from 1998 to 2004.

He also made an appearance in the movie Sex And The City 2, after running into Carrie at a market in Abu Dhabi.

However, his reappearance – and specifically his apparent reunion with Carrie – has sparked fierce debate among fans online.

There are those who firmly believe the characters do not belong together, after how Carrie treated him in the original series.

This feels very much like HIMYM’s ‘I waited for your mum to die so that I could be with the person I really loved instead’ 🥴



(Saying that, I want the record to show that I think Aidan & Carrie were always a terrible match & I would never view him as the person she really loved) https://t.co/uciFgc2Dat — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) January 13, 2023

Aiden strutting so confidently for someone who’s bout to get his life ruined AGAIN by Carrie Bradshaw https://t.co/6qa34hPl6J — morgy rosé (@morgy_rozay) January 14, 2023

I wish Carrie would leave Aiden alone. He’s her emotional rebound. https://t.co/cotOIeieTT — @kp_official1 on IG (@kp_official_1) January 13, 2023

I do not support Carrie and Aiden again like wut — J≡☈☈on Coutu☈≡™ (@JerronCOUTURE) January 14, 2023

Just because WE love Aiden doesn’t mean Carrie ever did! https://t.co/qP1YVk1g10 — Lena (@MsLenaKay) January 13, 2023

Aiden!!!!!!!!!

I still hate Carrie Bradshaw for what she did to this pure man ! https://t.co/Gu5vC2mmVg — 🎀 𝒢&𝒯 𝒫𝑅 𝒷♡𝓉𝒶𝓃𝒾𝒸𝒶𝓁 𝑔𝒶𝓁 🎀 (@est_muyunda) January 14, 2023

GLAD HES BACK BUT CARRIE DOESN'T DESERVE HIM!!! AIDEN RUN!! https://t.co/AFJpp2r8rB — lexy (@lexyhwhite) January 13, 2023

Carrie didn’t deserve Aiden, and this is a hill I will die on. https://t.co/ef4pevxQuA — James (@pianoman_85) January 14, 2023

I'm not happy about Aiden and Carrie possibly getting back together. She was horrible to him. I thought the last time we saw him, he was married and had a son named tate. Yes, ppl get divorced, but why would anyone go back to her after what she did. — Belen Targaryen Braavosian Cat Lady (@romanaceaddict2) January 14, 2023

Others can’t wait to see the former couple reunite...

Carrie should have picked Aiden from the beginning. Period. https://t.co/IFI75kq24w — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) January 13, 2023

I’ve been telling y’all Carrie and Aiden were suppose to be together! — Brianna 🤍 (@b_aliyax3) January 13, 2023

How it should’ve been !!! CARRIE AND AIDEN https://t.co/6vhGyXL4DJ — Shibby (@aambuurr) January 14, 2023

HAVE CARRIE MARRY AIDEN PLEASE https://t.co/arLKwWakxY — $$$ (@seezusthekid) January 13, 2023

Although one fan pointed out that there could be more to the photo than first meets the eye...

I do not believe this photo. I think production is trying to throw everyone off with this Carrie and Aiden photo. https://t.co/4bzdY6q8Ns — R𝒞E (@moreofmaur) January 14, 2023

And Just Like That... follows the characters from Sex And The City in a new chapter of their lives as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

The first series saw Carrie coming to terms with the death of her husband, Big, who was killed off in the first episode.

Prior to an official announcement of Aiden’s return, it had been reported the character is “set for a substantial, multi-episode arc” on the show (via Deadline).