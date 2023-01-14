And Just Like That... has teased the return of classic Sex And The City character Aiden Shaw ahead of the upcoming second series, and fans already have some strong feelings.
It was previously reported that actor John Corbett would be reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s ex in the SATC reboot, the first series of which hit screens last year.
A photo of him back on set has now been revealed, seemingly hinting at a romantic reunion for Carrie and Aiden.
The snap sees the two characters walking down a New York street hand in hand.
“Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the post’s caption read.
Aiden became a love interest for Carrie after first appearing in season three of Sex And The City, which originally aired from 1998 to 2004.
He also made an appearance in the movie Sex And The City 2, after running into Carrie at a market in Abu Dhabi.
However, his reappearance – and specifically his apparent reunion with Carrie – has sparked fierce debate among fans online.
There are those who firmly believe the characters do not belong together, after how Carrie treated him in the original series.
Others can’t wait to see the former couple reunite...
Although one fan pointed out that there could be more to the photo than first meets the eye...
And Just Like That... follows the characters from Sex And The City in a new chapter of their lives as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s in New York City.
The first series saw Carrie coming to terms with the death of her husband, Big, who was killed off in the first episode.
Prior to an official announcement of Aiden’s return, it had been reported the character is “set for a substantial, multi-episode arc” on the show (via Deadline).
The second series of And Just Like That... is set to air later this year.