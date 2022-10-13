Filming for the second season of And Just Like That is well underway and while we don’t have much intel on the storylines of the new series, we have had a sneaky peak at some of the wardrobe choices – and we’re happy to say they are beyond extra.

Just a week after Sarah Jessica Parker – who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex And The City reboot – was spotted on-location in New York City holding a (frankly, terrifying) pigeon clutch bag (yours for just £805), we’ve now been served (and these are a serve) pics of two of her co-stars dressed in some gloriously OTT outfits.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her pigeon bag. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The most dramatic of these was worn by Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley.

She was spotted wearing a dramatic crimson red Maison Valentino gown along with a ridiculous (in the best possible way) towering headpiece, courtesy of Irish hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

The official And Just Like Instagram featured a series of photos of Nicole in the jaw-dropping ensemble, which was captioned: “Is it me? Am I the drama?”

And then some.

Further pictures from the set showed Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, dressed in a Victorian-style gown with a black leather corset beneath, paired with a black top hat with a black veil, courtesy of British milliner Stephen Jones.

The outfit included a hot pink jacket over the corset, and a blue, pink, green and black striped skirt with a voluminous bustle, black patent stiletto boots and black gloves, because more is more, right?

Well, unless you’re SJP, who by comparison, looked positively low-key in a simple purple dress when she was spotted on set the day before.

Maybe Carrie’s invite got lost in the post?

Sarah Jessica Parker on location for And Just Like That on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Gotham via Getty Images

Fans of the show were here for the latest lewks, with some fashion sleuths linking Kristin’s outfit to the 2022 Met Gala theme of ‘Gilded Glamour’.

This year’s Met Gala asked attendees to turn to the Gilded Age New York from 1970 to 1890 for fashion inspiration.