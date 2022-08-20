John Corbett Is Reportedly Reprising His Role As Aidan Shaw In And Just Like That (Again)

Sex And The City revival series And Just Like That famously divided fans by killing off a beloved character in its premiere episode. The show’s second season, however, could mark the return of another.

Deadline has reported that John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw for Season 2. Details on the extent of the actor’s involvement are scarce, but the entertainment news outlet reported that John is “set for a substantial, multi-episode arc” on the show.

When contacted by HuffPost, representatives for John and HBO declined to comment on the report. A Season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced.

John, last seen in the legal drama Rebel, portrayed Aidan Shaw on Sex And The City from 2000 to 2003. The designer of rustic furniture became the on-and-off boyfriend and later the fiancé of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker in a Season 3 episode of "Sex and the City." Getty Images via Getty Images

Aidan also appeared in the movie Sex And The City 2, after running into Carrie at a market in Abu Dhabi.

Rumours about whether John would appear in And Just Like That have swirled since the revival was announced in early 2021. In April, the actor told New York Post’s Page Six that he was “going to do the show,” adding, “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

HBO never confirmed the actor’s involvement, and when And Just Like That premiered in December, Aidan was nowhere to be found.

John Corbett Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Speaking to Deadline in February, executive producer Michael Patrick King said Aidan’s return was “a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.”

Writer Julie Rottenberg echoed those sentiments, though neither she nor Michael appeared willing to rule out Aidan returning to the franchise entirely.

“John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes,” she said. “We didn’t say anything.”