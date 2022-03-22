Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in And Just Like That... James Devaney via Getty Images

The future of the divisive reboot was confirmed by US streaming service HBO Max on Tuesday, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all reprising their roles.

Advertisement

In a statement, showrunner Michael Patrick King said (via Variety): “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That … our Sex life is back.”

Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said: “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much.

Advertisement

“We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!”

Sex And The City originally ran for six series between 1998 and 2004, with two films based on the show following in 2008 and 2010.

Advertisement

The first series of And Just Like That…, which saw original star Kim Cattrall choose to sit out the reunion, finished its 10-episode run back in February, airing in the UK on NOW.

And Just Like That... is returning for a second series Warner Bros/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

The spin-off, which caught up with the characters over a decade on from their last outing, proved to be a divisive watch among Sex And The City devotees, most notably when it came to Miranda’s various storylines.

Last month, Sex And The City OG Cynthia Nixon defended her character’s journey, saying: “A feminist show shouldn’t be agitprop, it shouldn’t be propaganda showing women as these sensible, wise, kind, attractive people. First of all, who wants to watch that? I don’t want to watch that.

“It’s to show women and our struggles and our dreams and our foibles. You don’t always know where you’re going. Those are the people that I’m interested in, not the people who are playing it safe.”

Advertisement