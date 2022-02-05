Sex And The City star Mario Cantone has spoken about the moment his on-screen husband Willie Garson told him he had terminal cancer.

Willie, who was a fan favourite for his portrayal of flamboyant talent agent Stanford Blatch, had revived his character in the S&TC spin-off, And Just Like That.

Stanford appears in early episodes of the new show, before he unexpectedly moves to Tokyo in a storyline that was written in following Willie’s death at the age of 57 in September last year.

Mario, who plays Stanford’s one-time rival-turned-husband Anthony Marentino, told People that he thought Willie was joking when he told him he had cancer.

Standford (Willie Garson) and Anthony (Mario Cantone) in And Just Like That... HBO Max

“I had no idea until he told me,” he told the magazine. “I thought he was kidding.

“And then he turned his head and I saw his look and I went, and then I sat down next to him.

“We both cried and it was horrible.”

Addressing the way the character was written out of the show as a result of Willie’s death, Mario said he thought his absence was handled “very well”.

He added: “I love that scene (where Anthony tells Carrie about Stanford leaving),” he says. “I think it’s beautifully written.”

The Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That featured the return of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in their roles but Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, was absent.

Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson seen on the set of And Just Like That..." on July 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) James Devaney via Getty Images

The show, which came to a conclusion this week, has divided fans, with the new character comedian Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez, proving to be particularly controversial.

However, Mario said cast members are keen to return for a second outing.