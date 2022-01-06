Chris Noth's Final Scenes Cut From Sex And The City Reboot Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Noth recently reprised his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s husband Mr Big in the first episode of And Just Like That…, which saw his character suffering a heart attack and dying.

On Wednesday, TVLine reported that Big had originally been supposed to appear in a fantasy sequence, which he and Sarah Jessica Parker were snapped filming on location last year, in the series finale,

However, the outlet claimed that after multiple accusations of sexual assault were made against Noth – which he denies – producers decided that his final scenes would no longer be included in the episode.

Variety has now confirmed this to be the case. HuffPost UK has also contacted HBO Max for additional comment.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That... James Devaney via Getty Images

Noth played Mr Big in all six series of Sex And The City, later reprising the role for two spin-off films.

Last month, he was accused of sexually assaulting two women in alleged incidents more than 10 years apart.

Two more women have since come forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Noth has denied the allegations, insisting: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Since the first allegations were published in The Hollywood Reporter, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency and removed from the drama The Equalizer.