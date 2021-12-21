Sex And The City Stars Respond To Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon James Devaney via Getty Images

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the women said in a joint statement posted on social media Monday. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Three women have accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault. Gotham via Getty Images

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter published a report detailing accounts from two women who described being raped by Noth in separate incidents more than a decade apart. Both women said they were triggered by promotions for the Sex and the City reboot called And Just Like That... in which Noth reprises his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, known as Mr. Big. The character died of a fatal heart attack in the show’s premiere, just days before the report was published.

A third woman subsequently came forward. Noth has denied all the allegations.

