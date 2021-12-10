And Just Like That... is finally here HBO Max/Sky

This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That...

The first two instalments of And Just Like That… were full of familiar faces, emotional reunions, exciting introductions and, of course, one completely devastating twist.

But the Sex And The City reboot was also chock full of references to the original show and its two spin-off films, some of which were more subtle than others.

For those SATC devotees who’ve already devoured those opening episodes, here are seven of the throwback references you might have missed...

1. Richard Burton

The Goldenblatts' new dog, Richard Burton HBO Max

One of our favourite new additions to the Sex And The City family was the Goldenblatts’ new British bulldog, Richard Burton.

In the original series, Charlotte was a huge Elizabeth Taylor fan, and was inspired by the Hollywood legend’s conversion to Judaism, as well as channelling her strength after she had a miscarriage in the show’s final season. Charlotte’s engagement ring, given to her by Harry in season six, was also supposedly modelled after the one Richard Burton used to propose to Elizabeth Taylor.

When she was gifted her own dog, Charlotte even named her after Elizabeth Taylor – so it feels right that she would keep that legacy going by naming her future pooch after one of the star’s famous husbands.

2. Carrie’s wedding shoes

Carrie admires her shoes in And Just Like That... Warner Bros/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

Before that fateful night out at Lily’s piano recital, Carrie was seen greeting her shoe collection with a familiar “hello, lovers!”, before settling on a pair of blue Manolos.

Of course, fans of Sex And The City have seen these before. They’re the same shoes Carrie bought in the first film, which Big later used to propose to her, and she wore at their low-key wedding.

To really drive the point home, Carrie was even seen losing the shoes – quite possibly ruining them in the process – when she discovered Big in the shower at the end of And Just Like That…’s first episode.

3. Charlotte “lying about her age”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That... HBO Max/Sky

During their first conversation in the restaurant, Charlotte suggests that Miranda should dye her hair back to its staple red, to which Cynthia Nixon’s character said: “You think [my grey hair] ages you, because if we’re friends and I’m this age, you can’t be whatever age you’re trying to be.”

Despite Charlotte’s protestations, she does have a bit of a past when it comes to lying about her age.

In season two, the gang takes a trip to the Hamptons, where Charlotte gets involved with a younger man and tries to convince him she’s actually only 27. A few years later, when she turns 35, Charlotte suggests she’s “decided to stick with 34”.

Fortunately, despite her hopes for Miranda to dye her hair, it seems Charlotte has learned to embrace her age a little more as the years have gone on. “I am not pretending to be any age,” she insists. “I am 55!”

4. “I remember when you kept your sweaters in the stove”

Mr Big and Carrie were back together (but sadly, all too briefly) in the first episode of And Just Like That... Warber Bros/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

Big’s comment to Carrie about how domesticated she’s become is part of a long-running joke about her lack of prowess in the kitchen.

Way back in the show’s early days, SJP’s character told Miranda: “I use my oven for storage.”

This was revisited in the first film, when she tells her pals: “Big says the kitchen needs work. Of course, I don’t know about that because I keep sweaters in my stove.”

5. Big’s record collection

Carrie and Big share a kiss in And Just Like That... HBO Max

When we pick up with Big and Carrie in And Just Like That…, we learn that they’ve been going through his record collection as part of a nightly ritual they began in lockdown.

Big’s record collection has actually been referenced multiple times, throughout Sex And The City’s original run.

“What about your music?” Carrie asked when they go out for a friendly drink after their split in season two. “If I had to listen to freaking Blood, Sweat & Tears one more time.”

During the season four finale I Heart NY, Carrie also comments on Big’s vinyl collection, after which they dance to Moon Rier in what’s surely one of Sex And The City’s most iconic moments.

6. Susan Sharon

Susan Sharon's return was a real high-point of episode two HBO Max

We knew about the likes of minor characters like Bitsy Von Muffling and (still to come) Natasha making a return in And Just Like That…, but we were not at all prepared for the comeback of the year – Susan Sharon.

Susan Sharon made two appearances in Sex And The City, first when Carrie advises her during marital difficulties with her aggressive husband, and later when she comments on Carrie’s decision not to wear her engagement ring on her finger.

The character is known for her big mouth, so it makes sense that she’d be the one to utter “am I the only one who remembers what a prick he was to her?” at someone’s literal funeral.

7. “Love, Samantha”

Samantha sent a short but meaningful message to Carrie in episode two HBO Max

Maybe we’re reading too much into this one, but cast your mind back to Samantha’s relationship with Richard, when she was furious at his continued use of “best’ as a sign-off when he wrote out cards to her. Samatha clearly notices the small things, so the fact she’d send flowers to Carrie with “love” on the card is probably not an accident on the character’s part – even if Kim Cattrall’s departure means we’re not likely to see her on screen any time soon.

New episodes of And Just Like That… will be available to watch on Now and Sky every Thursday.