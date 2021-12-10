Mr Big riding his Peloton bike in the And Just Like That... trailer HBO Max

Before we go any further, we’re going to tell you now that this article contains major spoilers for And Just Like That…, the new Sex And The City reboot.

Seriously, this isn’t a casual spoiler about something trivial. Once you’ve read this, it’s done. So if you’ve not watched the show yet, we’re giving you a fair warning.

OK, let’s go.

We had a few thoughts immediately after that devastating scene at the end of And Just Like That…’s debut episode. Shock at how it all played out. Heartbreak for Carrie. And finally, “oof, that’s not exactly great press for Peloton, is it?”.

Mr Big and Carrie were back together (but sadly, all too briefly) in the first episode of And Just Like That... Warber Bros/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

Of course, we’re referring to the shock death of Mr Big, who suffered a heart attack and died after a virtual exercise bike class with fictional Peloton teacher Allegra, played by one of the company’s real-life instructors, Jess King.

It turns out Peloton were aware that And Just Like That… were planning on using their brand in the show’s first episode, and even approved the product placement – without actually realising how the bike was going to be used.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Peloton said: “Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor.

“Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance.”

Peloton also supplied a statement from a member of their health and wellness advisory board, who suggested it was Big’s “extravagant lifestyle” – and not his Peloton habit – that had been responsible for his death.

Carrie and Big as seen in another of And Just Like That...'s more shocking scenes Warner Bros/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

They said: “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.”

In their statement, they even suggested that “riding his Peloton Bike may have… helped delay his cardiac event”, rather than exacerbating his health issues.

HuffPost UK has contacted HBO Max for comment.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth at the show's red carpet premiere earlier this week Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

The first two episodes of And Just Like That… introduced the central trio at new stages in their lives, and also explained Samantha’s absence by revealing the character had fallen out with her former BFFs and moved to London.

New episodes of And Just Like That… will be available to watch on Now and Sky every Thursday.