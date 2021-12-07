The actor, who is reprising his role of Mr Big in the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That..., says he was “not happy” about the way Kim spoke about SJP, who plays his on screen love interest, Carrie Bradshaw.

Advertisement

In 2017, Kim, who plays Samantha Jones, stated that she thought SJP could have been “nicer” to her on the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth & Kim Cattrall. Evan Agostini via Getty Images

A year later, when SJP offered condolences after Kim’s brother died, Kim accused her former co-star of being “cruel” by manipulating the situation for her personal gain.

Advertisement

“You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Kim wrote in a social media post aimed at Sarah Jessica. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

In a new interview with the Guardian, Chris was asked how he felt about the very public fallout between his two co-stars.

Advertisement

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty,” Chris told the newspaper.

“I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

The actor added that Kim’s portrayal of SJP didn’t match the woman he knows.

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Kim’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close,” he said.

Advertisement

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of And Just Like That... the follow up series to Sex and the City in Madison Square Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) James Devaney via Getty Images

Asked why he thought Kim didn’t sign up for the SATC reboot, Chris said he had “no idea”.

“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions,” he said.

“I liked her, I thought she was [marvelous] in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

Last week, the full trailer for And Just Like That was unveiled, which offered clues as to what Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) are up to more than two decades after SATC kicked off its original run.