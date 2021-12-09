Sarah Jessica Parker’s lesser-spotted son made a rare public appearance on Wednesday night when he joined his famous mum at the premiere of And Just Like That… in New York City.

And proving the apple didn’t fall far, James Wilkie Broderick was the spit of his famous mum as he posed on the red carpet alongside SJP and his father, actor Matthew Broderick, ahead of a screening of the Sex And The City reboot.

The 19-year-old looked dapper alongside his parents, with Sarah Jessica wearing an Oscar de La Renta frock with a pink tulle skirt that looked straight out of her character Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe.

(L-R) Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend the And Just Like That New York premiere at Museum of Modern Art in NYC. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

James Wilkie Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. James Devaney via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) James Devaney via Getty Images

James, the couple’s eldest child, graduated from high school earlier this year. At the time, SJP celebrated the milestone by sharing a photo of James in his graduation cap and gown.

“High School Graduation. And all that it means. ‘Try to be one on whom nothing is lost,’” she wrote on Instagram. “Yes, that is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama.”

Sarah Jessica Parker poses with the cast and crew of And Just Like That... Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Last month, SJP slammed the “misogynistic response to the Sex And The City cast getting older as the original cast (minus Kim Cattrall) filmed And Just Like That… in New York.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she told Vogue for the magazine’s December cover story.

(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of And Just Like That on July 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Gotham via Getty Images

She continued: “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.

“I know what I look like. I have no choice,” she added. “What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?”

The first two episodes of And Just Like That… are available to watch on Sky and Now from 9 December.