Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a beautiful tribute to her friend and Sex And The City co-star Willie Garson, following his death earlier this week.
The two actors played best pals Carrie Bradshaw and Stanford Blatch in the award-winning sitcom, and will both reprise their iconic characters in the upcoming reboot series And Just Like That.
Following Willie’s death, several cast members paid tribute to him on social media, with Sarah Jessica stating on Thursday she did not yet feel “ready” to pay her respects.
The following evening, the star shared a heartbreaking Instagram post addressing the loss of her friend.
“It’s been unbearable,” she wrote. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship.
“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.
“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.
“Your absence is a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”
Addressing Willie’s son Nathen, she continued: “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.”
Sarah Jessica’s post was accompanied by candid pictures of herself and Willie, as well as photos of them on the set of Sex And The City.
Sex And The City cast members including Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis and Chris Noth shared their own tributes earlier in the week:
In total, Willie appeared in 27 episodes of Sex And The City, as well as both spin-off films.
As well as playing Stanford Blatch, Willie Garson’s additional acting credits included the police procedural White Collar, the 90s sitcom Friends and the Netflix animated comedy Big Mouth.