Marcel Thomas via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson pictured on the set of the first Sex And The City film in 2007

“It’s been unbearable,” she wrote. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship. “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ. “Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. “Your absence is a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

Addressing Willie’s son Nathen, she continued: “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.” Sarah Jessica’s post was accompanied by candid pictures of herself and Willie, as well as photos of them on the set of Sex And The City. Sex And The City cast members including Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis and Chris Noth shared their own tributes earlier in the week:

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021