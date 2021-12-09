Was Carrie Bradshaw The Original Influencer?

Getty Images/HuffPost Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) was a true style influencer.

Paris Hilton famously tweeted that in 2006 she invented the selfie as we know it today. Kim Kardashian is largely credited with pioneering paid social media posts. So who is the original influencer: heiress or socialite? It’s neither; the title goes to a fictional pre-Y2K heroine whose self-mythology and killer wardrobe has unleashed legion fans.

Is Carrie Bradshaw the OG influencer? (I couldn’t help but wonder.)

Before social media was even a thing, Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) on Sex and the City spun a narrative that everything in life would be OK if you had the right handbag or shoes. Her self-referential sartorial choices and outfits accessorised by voice-overs put her in the centre of fashion, setting trends and dancing to the beat of her own drum. And even though she was practically a luddite, she was walking in fashion shows and judging hot firefighters – in true influencer style.

With the imminent launch of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, HuffPost interviewed influencers who stan Carrie and credit her as a visionary.

“She inspired me not to just bend the rules but to style my clients without any rules,” style expert Lilliana Vazquez told HuffPost. “Her fearless approach to fashion is a constant inspiration on days when I might question an outfit or an unusual pairing ... instead I just think WWCD!”

Below, influencers share their favourite Carrie Bradshaw looks and explain her reign as a tastemaker ahead of her time.

Erika De La Cruz, a Latina influencer and editor-in-chief of blog The LA Girl

“I always struggled to fit into one style – preppy, trendy, cool or classy. [People told me] I needed to pick one category and stay there, but that wasn’t authentic to me. Carrie helped me be confident in changing things up and wearing what makes me happy. Women aren’t just one thing and our clothing can reflect that fantastic complexity.”

“[In this look], as she walks down her stoop, you realise that her strappy kitten heels are underneath a skirt, camisole and sheer textured blouse. Often, when you’re looking to make a statement, you opt for one show-stopping piece, but Carrie combines separates to create the same effect. [Season 4] is my favourite season. You got to follow Carrie into her first steps into working with Vogue and see her career evolve. Watching that, I saw my own trajectory.”

HBO/Everett Collection Sarah Jessica Parker in the Season 4 Sex and the City episode "The Good Fight," which aired in 2002.

Leon Elias Wu, a Taiwanese American trans man, founder and creative director of Sharpe Suiting

“The newsboy suit was a perfect example of how Carrie played by her own rules. The Alexander McQueen-designed Givenchy suit harkens back to a different time while looking modern. It plays by traditional suiting rules while subverting them via the proportions.”

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock Parker wears a newsboy suit while filming Sex and the City in New York in May 2001.

“I also absolutely love the Vivienne Westwood suit because it was made out of a traditionally blue pinstripe fabric but cut in an interesting and feminine way. It’s one of my most favourite looks from the show because she looked so smart and sexy.”

“And I adore her wedding suit! This was Dior Couture disguised as a ‘vintage suit’ in the movie. Its classic simplicity is great at conveying how what she really wanted was to marry Big and would have done it in a non-spectacular way – even though that skirt suit probably also costs tens of thousands of dollars.”

Kryz Uy, a beauty and fashion influencer from the Philippines

“My passion for blogging started when I realised clothing can help me feel more confident and beautiful. To get inspiration, I used to watch movies and television shows and take notes on how the characters dress up and style themselves. When Carrie Bradshow wore a white tulle skirt in the opening credits of the show, paired with a tank top, [I was struck by] the look: She appears dainty yet fun, unconventional, yet stylish. It immediately shows you her personality.”

Alamy Parker in Carrie Bradshaw's famous tutu look, filmed in 1998.

Tara Dupuis, a stylist and model

“The off-white bias cut dress for the Season 2 finale episode is a look I absolutely love. It is simple, elegant, classic, and sexy. Some refer to this as her ‘revenge dress’ as she meets Big outside his engagement party wearing this number. This dress is quintessential ’90s but also timeless in a way. It’s an easy piece to dress up or down for streetwear looks or evening events. Simplicity is often key for a great outfit and this look nails it.”

HBO/Everett Collection Carrie's famous "revenge dress," filmed in 1999.

Amber Zhaoyang Wang, a model, fashion influencer and ‘SATC’ fanatic

“My favorite Carrie Bradshaw look was her Christian Dior newspaper dress. This is one of the most iconic dresses from the show. I thought it was so sophisticated, yet creative which really inspired my personal style. I try to break boundaries through fashion and wear statement pieces. I love pieces that start a conversation.”

Bobby Bank via Getty Images Parker on location for Sex and the City 2 on the streets of Manhattan in September 2009.

Sophie Bowman, Miss Bikini Fitness U.K.

“I was a huge ’Sex And The City’ fan (who wasn’t?). One of my favorite looks was her runway look, which inspired one of my Miss Bikini U.S. photo shoots. The Dolce & Gabbana jacket brings royal luxury to jeweled panties and a bra. I still use the look to influence my Miami Swim Week shoots.”

