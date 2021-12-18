Sex And The City star Kristin Davis has revealed she could have landed a role in another iconic 90s franchise, as she actually auditioned for one of the lead role in Friends.

Although best known for playing Charlotte York in Sex And The City – and its new spin-off And Just Like That… – the Emmy-nominated star previously auditioned for the role of Monica Geller in Friends.

“I don’t think that we could say [I came] quite close,” she told James Corden. “I think I was about one of, like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica. And Courteney Cox got her.”

Kristin recalled: “Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time and we used to hang out. The rest of us were unemployed actor/waitress types and we would hang out after class.

“One day Courteney was like, ‘Do you want to come car shopping with me? I’ve done this pilot and I feel really good about it and I think I’m going to buy a Porsche’. We were like, ‘Wow, is she for real?’ And it was Friends and it did go very well.”

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in the early days of Friends NBC via Getty Images

In fact, Courteney originally auditioned for the role of Rachel when she first tried out for Friends, though she eventually turned the part down as she thought she’d be a better fit for Monica.

“For some reason, I thought I related more to Monica,” she said back in 2017. “I’m very similar to her … I’m not as clean as Monica, but I am neat. And I’m not as competitive, even though some people, my partner [Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid], would say I am.”

Although she wasn’t picked for Monica, Kristin Davis would eventually make a guest appearance in Friends.

In 2000 – when she was already well-known for playing Charlotte – she played a love interest of Joey’s in the season seven episode The One With Ross’s Library Book.

Kristin with Matt LeBlanc in her Friends episode Getty Images via Getty Images

Kristin recently reunited with most of the Sex And The City cast for new revival And Just Like That..., which follows the main group as they navigate life and friendship in their mid-50s.

