Sarah Jessica Parker Says Kim Cattrall Has Shared 'Too Much Public History Of Feelings' For Any Samatha Jones Return

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

Kim, who played Samantha Jones in the original series and two subsequent films, has spoken out against both Sarah on a number of occasions over the last few years.

When new follow-up series And Just Like That... was announced last year, it then soon became apparent Kim would not be returning alongside Sarah and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The character was later written out of the show, with her absence explained by Samantha having moved abroad after a fallout with Sarah’s character Carrie Bradshaw.

Sarah was asked if she would ever be “OK” with Kim making an appearance in the show “if a miracle were to happen” in a new interview with Variety.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she said.

“I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

She continued: “We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know. After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her.

“It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us. There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim.”

Sarah added: “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainised. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That... HBO Max/Sky

The real-life feud between the pair exploded when Kim blasted her former co-star in an Instagram post after SJP reached out to her following the death of her brother, Chris, in 2018.

After SJP offered her condolences, Kim told her she “did not need her love and support”, labelling her “cruel” and telling her that she was “not my friend”.

She also posted a link to a New York Post article entitled: “Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City’.”

Kim had previously told Piers Morgan that she had “never been friends” with any of her castmates when filming Sex And The City, after it emerged she had turned down the chance to appear in a third film based on the TV series.

The cast of Sex And The City pictured in 1999 Getty

During an appearance on ITV’s Life Stories, she described her relationship with the US show as “toxic” and said she felt SJP “could have been nicer”.

Following the interview, Sarah said “some of us were disappointed” at Kim’s comments, admitting she had found them “hurtful”.

Sarah has previous denied suggestions Kim is sitting out the reunion because she and SJP “dislike” each other.

Replying to a fan on Instagram, she said: “I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would.