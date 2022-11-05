Filming on series two of the reboot is currently underway in New York City, with Sarah Jessica Parker reviving one of her character’s most iconic looks on set.

Paparazzi shots taken on Thursday show SJP wearing Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress – yes, complete with the “bird on her head” – from the first Sex And The City film back in 2008.

Sarah Jessica Parker pictured leaving Carrie's apartment in New York earlier this week Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Carrie wore the gown to her planned wedding to Mr Big, which ended up taking a disastrous turn when he got cold feet.

At the end of the film, the two characters wed in a more low-key ceremony, with Carrie wearing a simple white suit (and those beautiful Manolo Blahnik shoes she later brought back in the first episode of And Just Like That) on her eventual big day.

While fans have speculated this means we’ll be getting a flashback sequence to Carrie’s ill-fated wedding day in the second season of And Just Like That, we’re actually not so sure.

"I put a bird on my head... again." Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

You see, in the first Sex And The City film, Carrie spends the night with the rest of the girls at Charlotte’s apartment the night before her wedding, and heads to the venue from there.

However, these new snaps show Sarah Jessica leaving Carrie’s apartment in the dress, which only adds to our intrigue about what we should expect.

SJP first wore the beautiful dress in the first Sex And The City film back in 2008 Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock

