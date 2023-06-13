Kristin Davis Isn’t Wasting Her Energy On The Sex And The City Kim Cattrall Drama

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall, pictured in 2010 Claire R Greenway via Getty Images

Reports of a fallout between the Samantha Jones actress and fellow cast member Sarah have been circulating for years, with Kim publicly hitting out at the Carrie Bradshaw star on several occasions.

Advertisement

But weighing in on the drama, Kristin, who plays Charlotte York in the HBO series, made it clear that she didn’t want to get involved with any of it.

“You have to respect people’s wishes,” she said in a recent interview. “I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Kristin added: “I do understand fans’ feelings – that they’re upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

Kristin Davis via Associated Press

Advertisement

Just last week, it was revealed that Kim would be reprising her role as Samantha in the second season of the Sex And The City spin off And Just Like That… albeit for just a cameo scene.

According to reports by Variety, her character will appear in a single scene in which she has a phone conversation with Carrie.

The publication claims that Kim filmed her cameo on March 22 in New York and was not on the set at any point with Sarah or the series showrunner, Michael Patrick King.

Kim last played no-nonsense sex columnist Samantha in 2010’s poorly received film, Sex and the City 2.

Kim Cattrall will make a cameo in And Just Like That series two Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Advertisement

She’s also been outspoken about her disinterest in returning to the franchise after opting out of a third feature film amid reports of a quarrel with Sarah.

In the first season of And Just Like That…, which debuted in 2021, Samantha was said to have relocated to London after falling out with Carrie and the rest of the group.

Despite this, she did make a number of brief “appearances” via text messages.

Sarah also downplayed reports of a falling out between her and Kim upon announcing Sex And The City’s revival on Instagram.

At the time, one fan commented on her post suggesting Kim is sitting out the reunion is because the pair “dislike” each other.

Hitting back at that idea, Sarah replied: “No, I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would.

Advertisement

“Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X (sic).”

When another fan said they would miss Kim and her character, Sarah added: “We will too, we loved her so.”

The first season of And Just Like That is now available to watch in full on Now.