Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in the Broadway version of Plaza Suite Joan Marcus

Sarah Jessica Parker has announced plans to tread the boards in London’s West End for the first time – alongside her husband Matthew Broderick.

The couple will be reprising their roles in the hit play Plaza Suite in 2024, which earned them both rave reviews in its Broadway revival last year.

In the play, the Sex And The City star and her husband play three different couples staying in the same hotel suite in New York’s Plaza Hotel at different times in history.

This includes a once-happily married couple trying to bring back the spark in their relationship, two parents working through their emotions on the day of their daughter’s wedding and a pair of former high school sweethearts who find themselves reunited.

Yes, it looks like there are going to be a lot of iconic wigs going on Joan Marcus

While both stars are perhaps best known for their work on-screen, they also have a long history with theatre.

SJP made her Broadway debut at the age of 11 in the play The Innocents, before going on to play the title role in Annie.

Matthew, meanwhile, is a two-time Tony winner, whose on-stage credits include How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and The Producers, later appearing in the film adaptation of the latter.

Matthew and Sarah Jessica at the opening night of Plaza Suite on Broadway last year Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Plaza Suite will run for a limited time at London’s Savoy theatre from 31 January until 31 March 2024. Tickets will go on sale from September.

Before that, though, SJP will be back in action as her most famous character, Carrie Bradshaw, in the new season of Sex And The City revival And Just Like That later this month.

And Just Like That cast members Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon will also be returning, while it’s also been confirmed that their former co-star Kim Cattrall will also be making a brief cameo in the season two finale.

The first season of And Just Like That is now available to watch in full on Now.