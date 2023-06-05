Kim Cattrall's Former Co-Star Reveals Surprising Detail About Her And Just Like That Appearance

Kim Cattrall LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images

Evan, who played Harry Goldenblatt, husband to Kristin Davis’ character Charlotte York, on SATC and reprised the role in And Just Like That, told People magazine that Kim had “no contact” with her former co-stars during filming.

“Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” he explained.

He added that he “learned [about] it the same day” as fans did, and said that he thinks Kim’s return to the show is “great”.

Last week, it was reported that Kim would reprise her iconic role as publicist Samantha Jones for a brief appearance in the finale of the HBO show’s second season, after having opted out of the first series.

Variety said that Samantha will appear in one brief scene, speaking to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw over the phone.

The first season of And Just Like That showed Carrie texting her estranged pal, who we learned is now based in London rather than New York.

Kim is thought to have filmed her cameo back in March, and was not on set with Sarah or And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Original SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who worked on all six series of the show as well as the two spin-off films, reportedly dressed her.

Kim has previously been involved in a very public falling out with her co-star SJP, and told Variety last year that she was “never asked to be part of the reboot”.

Kim with former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Antony Jones via Getty Images

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did - on social media,” she added.

The actress confirmed reports on her Instagram account soon after the news broke, sharing a photo of herself in character as Samantha with the caption: “Happy Pride.”

Samantha’s cameo won’t be the only blast from the past in And Just Like That’s new season, as Carrie’s former love interest Aiden Shaw, played by John Corbett, is set to make a return.