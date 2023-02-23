Sam Smith at the Grammys earlier this month Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

Not content with being a Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, it looks like Sam Smith is about to turn their hand to acting.

On Wednesday afternoon, the I’m Not Here To Make Friends singer shared a picture of themself on the set of the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That, which is currently filming its second season in New York.

“Up to something Unholy on set,” they teased, referencing their recent chart-topping hit, alongside a photo of them outside a trailer.

Fellow singer Kim Petras – whose vocals are also featured on Unholy – was quick to comment on the post with an angel emoji.

And Just Like That began airing in December 2021, picking up over a decade after the second Sex And The City film.

While the revival was notable due to the absence of Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall – whose character was written out of the show after an off-screen fall-out with Carrie – there were a lot of new additions to the cast.

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker filming And Just LIke That in New York James Devaney via Getty Images

These included Sarita Choudhury as the straight-talking estate agent Seema Patel and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, a comedian and podcast host who strikes up a romance with Miranda.

So far, not much is known about what’s in store for season two, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted filming amorous-looking scenes with former co-star John Corbett, leading fans to assume Carrie’s ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw will be back on the scene.

SJP and John Corbett Gotham via Getty Images

SJP was also seen sporting her character’s old wedding dress on the streets of the West Village, while it also looks like we can look forward to Charlotte paying a visit to the Met Gala.