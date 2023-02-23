Not content with being a Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, it looks like Sam Smith is about to turn their hand to acting.
On Wednesday afternoon, the I’m Not Here To Make Friends singer shared a picture of themself on the set of the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That, which is currently filming its second season in New York.
“Up to something Unholy on set,” they teased, referencing their recent chart-topping hit, alongside a photo of them outside a trailer.
Fellow singer Kim Petras – whose vocals are also featured on Unholy – was quick to comment on the post with an angel emoji.
And Just Like That began airing in December 2021, picking up over a decade after the second Sex And The City film.
While the revival was notable due to the absence of Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall – whose character was written out of the show after an off-screen fall-out with Carrie – there were a lot of new additions to the cast.
These included Sarita Choudhury as the straight-talking estate agent Seema Patel and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, a comedian and podcast host who strikes up a romance with Miranda.
So far, not much is known about what’s in store for season two, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted filming amorous-looking scenes with former co-star John Corbett, leading fans to assume Carrie’s ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw will be back on the scene.
SJP was also seen sporting her character’s old wedding dress on the streets of the West Village, while it also looks like we can look forward to Charlotte paying a visit to the Met Gala.
The first season of And Just Like That is now available to watch in full on Now. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.